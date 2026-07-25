Building Fund Help Request

Help Spring Hill Grange update our building. We will be putting in a much needed wheelchair lift and replacing the roof. We need to raise an additional $25,000 in funds to meet the requirements of our capital grant. We were awarded $150,000 in Capital grant monies, however, estimates for a new roof and wheelchair lift are over $175,000. For the capital grant monies to be released, we must raise the additional $25,000.

Chartered in 1929, and incorporated in 1934, Spring Hill Grange has been continually serving the grange members and surrounding community of the west plains of Spokane County. We are a local chapter of the National Grange, Patrons of Husbandry and fall under the jurisdiction of the Washington State Grange. As a local chapter, the members of Spring Hill Grange own and are responsible for the operation of our building and affairs of the chapter. Our building and grounds were donated by members early on, and have been cared for by the stewardship of the members over the years.

We aim to continue to be a valued member of our local community. We continue to appreciate the support of our members and neighbors.