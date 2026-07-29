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Help me serve the Church through Sacred Music

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Jorgensen

Help me serve the Church through Sacred Music

Throughout the Church, there is a revival in Sacred Music. The youth are leaving behind the "worship songs" that became so prominent in recent years and are turning back to chant - the music of our faith. My name is Elizabeth Jorgensen, I am 18 years old, and have spent much of my life studying different instruments and genres of music. However, when I started singing with the Schola Cantorum of the Sacred Heart in Grass Valley, I was won over to the beauty of Gregorian Chant and polyphony. Since then I have taken a job playing the organ at St. Patrick's, which allows me to accompany the choir that I learned from and love dearly. I also teach choir at the Chesterton Academy of the Most Holy Eucharist. This gives me the ability to spread the joy of Sacred Music and to share my gifts with those around me. My education is far from complete though, and I am always seeking to grow my knowledge. Over this summer, I plan to attend two week-long Sacred Music workshops: the Collegium taught by Floriani, and the Colloquium hosted by the Church Music Association of America. Both of these are amazing opportunities to learn about Sacred Music and to develop my skills so I can bring back what I learn to our community. The Colloquium even has breakout sessions for organists which I am so excited about! Between travel, registration, and housing, the costs add up quickly though so I can't do any of this without your support. No matter the size of your donation, you can make a huge difference. I ask you to prayerfully consider what you can give to assist my part in the growing revival. Thank you so much for your support!

More info about these events:

https://www.floriani.org/collegium-2026

https://churchmusicassociation.org/colloquium-2026/

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