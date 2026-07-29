Spread the Joy of Aletheia

Aletheia Joy Elizabeth Gould was a special, miraculous little girl. She overcame so much just by living. If you aren't familiar with Aletheia's premature birth & journey, visit www.youtube.com/@AletheiaJoy to learn more. She made it thirteen joyous, challenging, wonderful years. In March 2026 she went home to be with Jesus. Her passing has left lots of big challenges & adjustments, grief, and little gifts and miracles even in the darkness. But her parents, Mary & Brian, are struggling extra with this big loss & transition. They had to quit full time jobs to take care of Aletheia since January & were making ends meet because of stipends offered by the state for parents taking care of medically frail children. On Aletheia's passing, that stipend stopped. And they have managed to apply for multiple jobs through their tears & have had some interviews so far, but no job(s) has/have been found yet. In the meantime, their roof is leaking & causing issues as well. They really need their computers to stay dry & working for the jobs & applying for jobs. They just need a little extra help & love while trying to walk this valley of shadows called grief without having to worry about keeping the heat turned on, the roof from falling in, & the lights on during a Minnesota spring.