Spread Hope: Unburdened Sparrow Printer Fund

Launched in November 2025, Unburdened Sparrow was born out of a combined passion for faith, the Gospel, and creative design. More than that, the brand was born entirely out of my life verse: Matthew 6:26–34. Looking at the birds of the air and how our Heavenly Father cares for them is the very heartbeat of why this company exists—to create apparel carrying a deeper meaning, helping people wear their faith boldly, and reminding them that they do not have to carry their heavy loads alone.





​The Vision:

We set out to do things differently. By blending faith-based messaging with a distinct, gritty, 90s skater, tattoo, and grunge typography aesthetic, we created a space where believers can express their values with an authentic streetwear edge, rather than anything traditional or cartoonish. Since our launch, we’ve been blown away by the response from our community.





​The Challenge & The Need:

To take Unburdened Sparrow to the next level and bring our production in-house for better quality control and faster fulfillment, we need to invest in professional-grade equipment. We are looking to raise funds to acquire a commercial-grade $5,000 printer setup.

https://www.xtool.com/products/the-worlds-first-4-in-1-xtool-o1-omni-printer?variant=50166325018863

​Right now, relying entirely on outside printers limits our ability to experiment quickly, keep up with demand, and offer the exact custom finishes our community asks for. Owning this machine changes everything—giving us the versatility to print on multiple different materials. This capability will drastically expand the range of items we are able to create, allowing us to reach even further and spread the Gospel in new, creative ways.





​How You Can Help:

We aren't just asking for a handout; we are inviting you to be part of our growth story.

​Cover Us in Prayer: Above all else, please pray for this ministry—that every piece of apparel created would reach the right hearts, offer true encouragement, and help spread the light of the Gospel.

​Back the Mission: Any financial contribution helps us cross the finish line toward securing this equipment and expanding our reach.

​Shop the Site: You can directly support our growth by visiting https://www.unburdenedsparrow.com/ and picking up some merchandise from our current collection.





​Thank you for believing in the vision behind Unburdened Sparrow, for supporting independent faith-based apparel, and for helping us spread hope and light through every design we create.

​“Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? ... So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ ... Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” — Matthew 6:26–34





Love in Christ,

Margie Luckey

Owner/Designer

Unburdened Sparrow

https://www.unburdenedsparrow.com/