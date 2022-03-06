GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Spread Hope: Unburdened Sparrow Printer Fund

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMargie Luckey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Margie Luckey

Spread Hope: Unburdened Sparrow Printer Fund

Launched in November 2025, Unburdened Sparrow was born out of a combined passion for faith, the Gospel, and creative design. More than that, the brand was born entirely out of my life verse: Matthew 6:26–34. Looking at the birds of the air and how our Heavenly Father cares for them is the very heartbeat of why this company exists—to create apparel carrying a deeper meaning, helping people wear their faith boldly, and reminding them that they do not have to carry their heavy loads alone.


The Vision:

We set out to do things differently. By blending faith-based messaging with a distinct, gritty, 90s skater, tattoo, and grunge typography aesthetic, we created a space where believers can express their values with an authentic streetwear edge, rather than anything traditional or cartoonish. Since our launch, we’ve been blown away by the response from our community.


The Challenge & The Need:

To take Unburdened Sparrow to the next level and bring our production in-house for better quality control and faster fulfillment, we need to invest in professional-grade equipment. We are looking to raise funds to acquire a commercial-grade $5,000 printer setup.

https://www.xtool.com/products/the-worlds-first-4-in-1-xtool-o1-omni-printer?variant=50166325018863

​Right now, relying entirely on outside printers limits our ability to experiment quickly, keep up with demand, and offer the exact custom finishes our community asks for. Owning this machine changes everything—giving us the versatility to print on multiple different materials. This capability will drastically expand the range of items we are able to create, allowing us to reach even further and spread the Gospel in new, creative ways.


How You Can Help:

We aren't just asking for a handout; we are inviting you to be part of our growth story.

Cover Us in Prayer: Above all else, please pray for this ministry—that every piece of apparel created would reach the right hearts, offer true encouragement, and help spread the light of the Gospel.

Back the Mission: Any financial contribution helps us cross the finish line toward securing this equipment and expanding our reach.

Shop the Site: You can directly support our growth by visiting https://www.unburdenedsparrow.com/ and picking up some merchandise from our current collection.


​Thank you for believing in the vision behind Unburdened Sparrow, for supporting independent faith-based apparel, and for helping us spread hope and light through every design we create.

​“Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? ... So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ ... Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” — Matthew 6:26–34


Love in Christ,

Margie Luckey

Owner/Designer

Unburdened Sparrow

https://www.unburdenedsparrow.com/

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,875 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve