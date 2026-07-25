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Spooky the silkie hen vet bill

Goal$170 USD
Raised$230 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Neeley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angela Neeley

Spooky the silkie hen vet bill

I live on a limited income based on feast or famine as an artist. I take care of my half paralized mom and run a farmersmarket/ etsy shop/ art consignment. It’s the best job that lets me care for my mom full time. I dont claim income for taking care of my mom, as it would pull money out of her dissability. And honestly it is a blessing just to have my mom not in a home, be able to have a roof and food, and.... some pet chickens. All while mostly making ends meet with my skill and talent. God always provides. And usually id not open one of these. But i felt prompted to share and ask for help this time. I have adhd. And it’s difficult to stay on a traditional scedual waking up early in the morning. I sleep through alarms. Thus enter Spooky. Spooky has been a unique individual from the moment i brought her home as a chick. I was at Fanx selling art, staying with freinds. We stoped to eat dinner and i saw a Cal Ranch. It was october. So i had zero expectation of there being chicks, i was just looking to see if utah had things my state didnt. I had my broody hen and one of her babies with me on the trip( no chicken sitter avalible) long story short i ended up with two silkie chickes hidden in my sweater sleve in that resturaunt. (Chicken math is real, and dangerous) my broody hen took them , kind of. She chassed them out when i got home so i raised them at the end of my bed in an old sweater with a hot waterbottal. They became my world. And they were way more affectionet and aware of me than any other chickens ive raised. Spooky in particular. I lost spookies sister early. And she was alone. She struggled to intergrate into my flock. She still struggles to intergrate fully today even. During this time she started to express a very helpful yet annoying behaviour. As soon as the sun comes up. She jumps out of her basket, jumps on me and starts to sing her wakeup call. This forces me to actually get up, take my meds, and take her out to the rest of the flock, and so she can poop. If im slow, i get pooped on. Then at night, she waites for me to bring her in. We make a great team. I finally was up to be there for my mom in the morning. Usually one of my sisters would check on her before 9. Yesterday, my little 2 yearold hen spooky seemed off. Not eatting, breathing heavy, at first i thought it was the hot weather. But when i went to get her at night she wasent where she ussually would be. She was on the nest. At first, i thought she might be broody, but when i brought her in i knew something was very wrong. This morning i drove bawling my eyes out to our vet. Because when chickens show they are sick, it ussually means very sick,they hide illness. She had a broken egg inside. An infection, and a distended yeasty crop. Id switched feed on them and now im kicking myself that i might have caused this. She is on antibiotics and fluids and under observation as her breathing is worrysome. I dont know how much this will cost. I only cared about my spooky. I belive God will proovide one way or another. I just dont want to have to pick between the cost and her life. Money is tight. And anything, Anything you can give, prayers for her life and recovery are even more important than the money. I have an etsy where you can purchase art jewrlry or commission me if you would like to support me and my spooky that way. Any excess on give send go that is not used on vet care will be divied up to other animal vet care campains. God bless you. And please pray for me chicken. I am Carmendeedragons@ etsy and instagram and Angieshenfreinds@ instagram if you want to see my chickens. https://www.etsy.com/shop/CarmendeeDragons?ref=seller-platform-mcnav

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