Sponsorship for JD van Zyl

We created a sponsorship appeal because we hoped to get some support to help him prepare, but unfortunately, we have not received any sponsors or donations yet. At this stage, JD still does not have proper running shoes or the necessary athletics gear for this weekend, and we also do not have funds available to cover the remaining needs and expenses.





As his mother, it is difficult for me to see how excited and determined he is while knowing that we are struggling to provide him with the things he needs to participate comfortably and safely. JD is passionate about athletics and has been putting in the effort to improve and pursue his goals. I would really hate for financial circumstances to hold him back from an opportunity he has worked hard for.





I understand that times are difficult and that not everyone may be in a position to help. However, any contribution, no matter how small, would mean so much to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering helping JD. Your kindness and support could make a real difference in helping him take part with confidence and continue chasing his athletic dreams.