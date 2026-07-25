Sponsored Bike Ride

We are going to cycle for 187 minutes (that's more than 3 hours!) to buy 10 sewing machines (or more) to equip the mothers of The Purim Trust's sponsored children in the Philippines. With training and a sewing machine, these mothers can start businesses, secure better employment and build a path towards lasting self-sufficiency, with the hope that these mothers can then provide for their own children. One sewing machine costs £187 so by sponsoring us £1 for every minute that we cycle, you can help The Purim Trust buy sewing machines to help these mothers.