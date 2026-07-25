SPONSOR DEGREE IN MEDICINE IN CHINA

My name is Dennis I’m from Bayelsa, Nigeria. My father loved Education and wanted his children to study at the bests. But sadly life happened to us and he passed even before I could start nursery education. Leaving me for my mom to carter for at a small age. In no distant time , my mom who was a business woman turned into a farmer due to hardships. My mom used farming to pay for my primary and secondary education. I hawked fufu, satchet water and so many other things to make ends meet. I have a passion for education. I want to be a doctor. I want to study and become something in life to be able to repay my mom for her struggles. I want to go to school and I need help