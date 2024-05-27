Spiritual Warrior-Song by survivors of SRA

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $1,750
Campaign funds will be received by Andi Bond
Spiritual Warrior - A very special song written and performed by survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse, MK Ultra, and Human Trafficking. This project was inspired by a group of Survivors and Whistleblowers who have been through the horrific experiences of SRA and MK Ultra. Many times in the special programs, children are targeted for their unique gifts and talents. In the horrendous reality of these programs these gifts and talents are exploited and used for dark purposes.
The journey of healing is long and arduous. Many victims succumb to suicide. For those who survive, the process of recuperation can sometimes take years, if not decades.
In the past decades, thousands of courageous whistleblowers have come forward to expose the dark practices happening in our society, hiding in the shadows. They have risked everything in order to bring the devastating truth that SRA and MK Ultra have been operating around the world in every country for many, many years.
We are a group of Survivors who wish to use our gifts to create music that uplifts and brings hope to those still stuck in this dark reality. We also wish to spread awareness to people that are not familiar with these hidden layers of society. The song is being written and will be performed by people who have overcome Satanic Ritual Abuse, MK Ultra, and/or Human Trafficking.
We will use our voices to sing for God. Thank you for helping us make our vision a reality.
Your donation will be used to produce and record the song in a studio as well as creating a video. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support of this vision. You are helping to give a voice to those who have been silenced for so long.
Although we do not expect to make money as a result of this project, proceeds from the song will go directly to survivors involved in the project. As of July 2023, there are approximately 7 survivors involved in the creation of the song. All lyrics and music are being written and will be performed by survivors.
Thank you to our Heavenly Father for keeping your hand on this project. Thank you for your guidance. Thank you for your Love. Thank you for this Life. In the name of Jesus, Amen.
Andi Bond - www.WebOfLifeWorldwide.com
Emma Katherine - https://rumble.com/c/TheImaginationPodcast
*A special Thank you to Cathy O'Brien and Amy Pfeffer for their support of this project! We are truly honored.
May God keep blessing this project! Love you Andi, and all survivors!
God bless you!
January 22nd, 2025
Thank you for your continued prayers,
We have a first draft of the song and a demo in progress. Working with a very talented producer named David Snider. We continue to work on this project as a hope and a prayer that it will come to fruition in a way that will inspire people and spread the truth that WE EXIST… Survivors of SRA and MK Ultra. WE have a voice, a story and testimonies to share. In the name of Yeshua Messiah, Christ Jesus of Nazareth, Amen.
May 27th, 2024
Thank you for your prayers!!!!
Our producer has healed from his cancer treatment and we will be back in the studio in June :)
January 16th, 2024
Hello everyone,
Thank you for your continued support of this project. We have hit a bump in the road. Our producer, David Snider, has cancer and is undergoing treatment. We are taking a pause while he receives treatment. David is so talented and a beautiful soul, so we would really like to continue working on the song with him. The progress of the song: We have a melody, and lyrics, and the song layout completed. We will next need to record the demo so that others could add on to the song. When we have a demo complete, we will be able to create the video. Please send prayers for the health and recovery of David. If need be, we will find another producer. However, we would love to complete the project with David. Thank you!
Blessings!
November 23rd, 2023
We are finished with the first draft of the song and will be going back in the studio in December. We are blessed to work with a producer who is extremely talented. He has performed with Carlos Santana as a guitarist and is a wonderful human being with a heart for survivors of trauma.
We have the lyrics complete. The lyrics were co-written by survivors from all over the world. They are words that have been used in prayers and moments of Spiritual Warfare throughout our journey.
After that session we will have a draft of the song that's ready to create a video with. We will be adding more voices to the track as we collaborate with survivors from a distance. The producer has seen incredible projects with multiple people collaborating from a distance.
We will be making the video with survivors who will collaborate to bring our stories together. We expect to have a finished video ready to share in Spring 2024. Thank you so much for all of the support!!!
God Bless you!
Happy Thanksgiving.
August 12th, 2023
We are excited to get going. Thank you so much to our first angel supporters. We are getting into the production of the song and finishing the writing process with a studio to start the song next week!!!
Thank you to Amy for finding an incredible producer to work with.
Here's an interview about the song. Thank you for all of the prayers and support.
God Bless You!
https://youtu.be/7l-INekmhD0
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.