Spiritual Warrior-Song by survivors of SRA

Spiritual Warrior - A Song of Hope

Spiritual Warrior - A very special song written and performed by survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse, MK Ultra, and Human Trafficking. This project was inspired by a group of Survivors and Whistleblowers who have been through the horrific experiences of SRA and MK Ultra. Many times in the special programs, children are targeted for their unique gifts and talents. In the horrendous reality of these programs these gifts and talents are exploited and used for dark purposes.



The journey of healing is long and arduous. Many victims succumb to suicide. For those who survive, the process of recuperation can sometimes take years, if not decades.

In the past decades, thousands of courageous whistleblowers have come forward to expose the dark practices happening in our society, hiding in the shadows. They have risked everything in order to bring the devastating truth that SRA and MK Ultra have been operating around the world in every country for many, many years.

We are a group of Survivors who wish to use our gifts to create music that uplifts and brings hope to those still stuck in this dark reality. We also wish to spread awareness to people that are not familiar with these hidden layers of society. The song is being written and will be performed by people who have overcome Satanic Ritual Abuse, MK Ultra, and/or Human Trafficking.

We will use our voices to sing for God. Thank you for helping us make our vision a reality.

Your donation will be used to produce and record the song in a studio as well as creating a video. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support of this vision. You are helping to give a voice to those who have been silenced for so long.



Although we do not expect to make money as a result of this project, proceeds from the song will go directly to survivors involved in the project. As of July 2023, there are approximately 7 survivors involved in the creation of the song. All lyrics and music are being written and will be performed by survivors.

Thank you to our Heavenly Father for keeping your hand on this project. Thank you for your guidance. Thank you for your Love. Thank you for this Life. In the name of Jesus, Amen.

Project Leadership Team

Andi Bond - www.WebOfLifeWorldwide.com

Emma Katherine - https://rumble.com/c/TheImaginationPodcast

*A special Thank you to Cathy O'Brien and Amy Pfeffer for their support of this project! We are truly honored.