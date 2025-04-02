



Why We Need Your Help

Bringing a large-scale outdoor pageant to life requires significant resources—from sets and costumes to sound equipment and venue costs. Your generous support will help us:





✅ Secure permits and reserve the performance location





✅ Build authentic period costumes and props





✅ Hire technical crew and purchase equipment





✅ Promote the production and reach more families and communities





Be Part of Something That Matters

By giving, you’re doing more than funding a production—you’re taking a stand for faith, truth, and the freedom to worship without fear.





You’re helping restore a powerful tradition of public testimony through music, history, and drama.





Whether your contribution is large or small, it sends a message that these values still matter—and that this story must be told.





Please share this campaign with those who believe that:





✝️ Faith is worth defending





📖 History is worth remembering





📣 Truth is worth proclaiming





Together, we can raise a voice that stirs hearts, strengthens families, and inspires a generation.





Thank you for your support.





🔖 The Spirit of Freedom is an adaptation of Exiled by Helene Holt (© 1987, 2002, 2005, 2010), recipient of the National Freedoms Foundation Award. This production is presented by Freedom Through Christ, a nonprofit organization. Performances will be held annually at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds in Manti, Utah.

The Spirit of Freedom and Freedom Through Christ are not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.





Find full details at the link below.

🌐 Official Website: www.spiritoffreedompageant.com