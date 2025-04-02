Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $225
Campaign funds will be received by Freedom Through Christ
Why We Need Your Help
Bringing a large-scale outdoor pageant to life requires significant resources—from sets and costumes to sound equipment and venue costs. Your generous support will help us:
✅ Secure permits and reserve the performance location
✅ Build authentic period costumes and props
✅ Hire technical crew and purchase equipment
✅ Promote the production and reach more families and communities
Be Part of Something That Matters
By giving, you’re doing more than funding a production—you’re taking a stand for faith, truth, and the freedom to worship without fear.
You’re helping restore a powerful tradition of public testimony through music, history, and drama.
Whether your contribution is large or small, it sends a message that these values still matter—and that this story must be told.
Please share this campaign with those who believe that:
✝️ Faith is worth defending
📖 History is worth remembering
📣 Truth is worth proclaiming
Together, we can raise a voice that stirs hearts, strengthens families, and inspires a generation.
Thank you for your support.
🔖 The Spirit of Freedom is an adaptation of Exiled by Helene Holt (© 1987, 2002, 2005, 2010), recipient of the National Freedoms Foundation Award. This production is presented by Freedom Through Christ, a nonprofit organization. Performances will be held annually at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds in Manti, Utah.
The Spirit of Freedom and Freedom Through Christ are not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Find full details at the link below.
🌐 Official Website: www.spiritoffreedompageant.com
I'm so happy that this pageant is being created to honor such a great man!!! John Lathrop's place in history deserves to be known by all. Thank you to all who have worked so hard to prepare each aspect of this production. Best of luck to all involved.
Hey, everyone, give what you can. Let’s bring this story to Manti! Thank you, Ned!
