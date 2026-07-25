**Spirit Tree Garden**

*A living memorial. A place to return to. A dream over a decade in the making.*

Someone you loved is gone. And somewhere, a tree is growing that carries their name.

That is the vision behind Spirit Tree Garden — a non-profit, non-denominational memorial garden where grief is not frozen in stone, but planted in the ground. Where families have a designated place to return to. Where the dead are remembered not by what stays still, but by what keeps growing.

**Where This Began**

This idea has been carried for over a decade.

Not as a passing thought. As a blueprint. As research into bylaws and regulations, land use requirements, ash dispersal guidelines. As a proposal once brought to government — in full, with an expanded vision — and returned with a form letter and a referral to a loan officer.

The dream didn't die there. It just waited, growing roots quietly.

Spirit Tree Garden is a place for people of every faith and no faith. A quiet space where families can choose a living marker — a tree planted in memory of someone they've lost — and know that marker will still be there in ten years, in twenty, branching upward. There will be designated areas for the scattering of ashes, a landscape shaped entirely by remembrance.

Not a cemetery. Not a church. A garden. Open to everyone.





**What Your Gift Makes Possible**

Every dollar moves this closer to the ground.

A small gift plants a seed — literally and in the momentum of a campaign that shows the world this matters.

A larger gift brings the Garden into reach, makes the first trees possible, opens the gate for the families already waiting for a place like this to exist.

There is no religious test to enter Spirit Tree Garden. No denomination, no doctrine, no requirements except this: you loved someone, and you want somewhere to remember them.

That is enough.

**Why Now**

Because grief doesn't wait for funding cycles or government approval.

Because there are families right now with nowhere to go that feels right — no stone that means enough, no place that stays.

Because a tree planted today will be thirty feet tall by the time a grandchild is old enough to stand under it and hear the story of who it was planted for.

Because this has waited long enough.

Spirit Tree Garden is ready to exist.

The application fees-filing costs--permit costs-cost of build- make up vast majority of total donation goal (250,000), however- it takes many small steps along the way to reach that phase of this journey. A much smaller sum ($5) allows the first step in creating the foundation to ensure this will remain accessible to one & all.

*Non-profit.

Non-denominational.

Built for everyone who has ever needed somewhere to return to.*

*Every gift, large or small, is received with gratitude and put directly toward the Garden becoming reality.*

Share with a friend, let the next connection made be thanks to your generosity in sharing my Dream with others.

Thank you, Janelle





What a single tree does for its ecological surroundings — and this is genuinely one of the more remarkable stories in biology, because a tree is not a passive organism standing in a spot. It's an active system that reshapes everything around it.

Soil

A tree's root system physically breaks apart compacted earth, creating channels that water and air move through. As fine roots die they add organic matter, which feeds bacteria and fungi that make nutrients available to other plants. The root zone changes soil chemistry — pH, mineral composition, microbial diversity all shift. A single mature tree can have hundreds of kilometers of fine roots threaded through the surrounding soil.

Water

A tree intercepts rainfall, slowing it from becoming surface runoff. Water moves down the trunk and along roots into the ground rather than sheeting across the surface carrying topsoil. In drier seasons, deep roots pull water up from the water table (hydraulic lift) and release some of it near the surface where shallow-rooted plants can access it — effectively redistributing moisture for neighboring vegetation.

Atmosphere

The obvious ones: CO₂ absorbed, oxygen released through photosynthesis. But a tree also transpires — releasing water vapor through its leaves — which locally cools the air and increases humidity. A large tree can transpire hundreds of liters of water on a warm day. That localized cooling effect can shift microclimates by several degrees.

The mycorrhizal network

This is where it gets genuinely extraordinary. Most trees form symbiotic relationships with fungi — the fungi wrap around or penetrate root cells, extending the tree's reach for water and phosphorus enormously, sometimes hundreds of meters. In exchange the tree feeds the fungi sugars. But this network connects to other trees. A forest's underground fungal web allows trees to exchange carbon and nutrients, with larger established trees often supporting younger seedlings. Researchers have documented mother trees subsidizing their own offspring through this network.

Habitat

A mature tree is a vertical ecosystem. Bark crevices host insects, lichens, mosses. Cavities shelter nesting birds and mammals. Branches provide perch and hunting ground. Leaf litter beneath creates a microhabitat for invertebrates, fungi, salamanders. Different species use different vertical zones — the canopy, the understory, the trunk, the root zone — so a single tree diversifies habitat in three dimensions.

Seed dispersal and succession

The tree draws in animals — birds, squirrels, insects — that carry seeds elsewhere. In doing so it becomes a node in a larger dispersal network. And when it eventually falls and decomposes, a fallen tree (snag) becomes some of the richest habitat in a woodland — supporting specialist fungi, beetles, cavity nesters, and eventually becoming a nurse log for seedlings.





The through-line in all of this is that a tree is a relationship engine . It doesn't just exist — it builds connections to soil, water, air, fungi, animals, and neighboring plants simultaneously, and each connection modifies the local conditions in ways that make the surrounding ecosystem more complex, more stable, and more biologically rich.



