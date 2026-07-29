Spirit Airlines Shut Down

Hi everyone,

My name is Christian Colon, and for the past 5 years I proudly worked for Spirit Airlines. Like many others affected by the recent shutdown and operational changes, I unexpectedly lost my source of income and have been trying to stay afloat while navigating this difficult transition.

Working in the airline industry wasn’t just a job for me — it was my career, my passion, and how I supported myself and my responsibilities every month. The sudden loss of stability has created financial hardship, including help covering rent, bills, transportation, and everyday living expenses while I search for new employment opportunities.

I’m currently doing everything I can to move forward, apply for new positions, and stay positive during this transition. Any support, whether through a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser, would truly mean more than words can express.

Your kindness and support will help me:

Cover monthly living expenses Stay current on rent and utilities Afford transportation and necessities Continue searching and preparing for new employment opportunities

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me during this challenging chapter of my life.



