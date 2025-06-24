Campaign Image

Support for Spinal Surgery

 USD $15,000

 USD $6,665

Hi, I’m Christine, and I’m reaching out during one of the most life-altering seasons I’ve ever faced.

After over ten years of intense nerve pain, sweating irregularities, left-sided weakness, tremors, and overwhelming fatigue, I finally have an answer: I’ve been diagnosed with an intramedullary tumor inside my spinal cord, spanning from C7 to T4. The picture at the top of this is during a pain flare where only the left side of my face sweats and on pupil dialates. I end uo drenched in sweat and limping around because of the pain.

For years, my body has been sending me signals that something deeper was going on — signals that only an MRI could finally make sense of. Now we know that this tumor has been pressing against my spinal cord, interrupting nerve signals throughout my body and causing life-altering symptoms. The pain has only progressively gotten worse, and there is not much I can do for relief in the meantime.

🔍 What This Means

This diagnosis means I need:

  • Surgical removal of the spinal cord tumor
  • A biopsy to determine what we’re dealing with
  • Recovery time to regain strength and nerve function
  • Support for my family and daily living needs during this process

I am self-employed, and when I can’t work, our household income stops. With surgery on the horizon and recovery ahead, I’m humbly asking for help.

💰 What I’m Raising Funds For

I’m seeking $15,000 to help with:

🏥 Medical travel and specialist expenses not fully covered by insurance

🛏️ Recovery and healing support at home

🧒 Family support during time away from work

🧘‍♀️ Holistic therapies and tools to support nervous system recovery

🧾 Essential bills and daily living expenses

🙏 Why This Matters

For years, I did everything I could to find answers — physical therapy, bodywork, neurological rehab, alternative care. But this wasn’t something I could fix alone.

Now that we know the cause, there’s hope — but I can’t walk this part of the journey without support.

If you feel moved to help:

  • Please consider donating.
  • Please share this link with others.
  • And please keep me and my family in your prayers.

Every dollar, every share, and every kind word means more than I can say. Thank you for walking with me toward healing.

With deep gratitude,

Christine

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

I pray for you and your family. May God heal you and strengthen you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
24 days ago

Believer
$ 200.00 USD
25 days ago

May the Lord be with you during these hard times. We pray the Lord to heal you with the intercession of our Mother Mary and Mor Aphraim.

Julianne Graffam
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Jack Oshea
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Best of luck and may God bless you.

Joe lombardi
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Jimmy C
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Guy Robataille
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Frank Gangemi
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

You don’t know me, but a friend went through this. Good luck

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

God bless.

Mary King
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Kritis Dasgupta
$ 250.00 USD
27 days ago

Melanie Sacchetti
$ 1000.00 USD
27 days ago

Steve H
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

Steve
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

Spinal Cord Surgery Tomorrow

June 24th, 2025

Hi there,

Thank you so much for supporting my family and I during this period of medical need. I am excited that tomorrow is the big day and your support has nearly covered my entire deductible. Thank you

One client is graciously paying me throughout my leave of absence now. I am so grateful to be taken care of by so many loving and generous people. 

We celebrated Fionas 4th birthday yesterday at a nearby splash pad and she had a great party over the weekend with family and friends. Glad to have these last few days with my family and now today we are taking it easy at home before we drive down to Johns Hopkins for surgery afor arrival at 515am.

Thank you everyone. God bless you 🙏🏻 

Christine & Family

