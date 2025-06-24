Support for Spinal Surgery

Hi, I’m Christine, and I’m reaching out during one of the most life-altering seasons I’ve ever faced.

After over ten years of intense nerve pain, sweating irregularities, left-sided weakness, tremors, and overwhelming fatigue, I finally have an answer: I’ve been diagnosed with an intramedullary tumor inside my spinal cord, spanning from C7 to T4. The picture at the top of this is during a pain flare where only the left side of my face sweats and on pupil dialates. I end uo drenched in sweat and limping around because of the pain.

For years, my body has been sending me signals that something deeper was going on — signals that only an MRI could finally make sense of. Now we know that this tumor has been pressing against my spinal cord, interrupting nerve signals throughout my body and causing life-altering symptoms. The pain has only progressively gotten worse, and there is not much I can do for relief in the meantime.

🔍 What This Means

This diagnosis means I need:

Surgical removal of the spinal cord tumor

A biopsy to determine what we’re dealing with

Recovery time to regain strength and nerve function

Support for my family and daily living needs during this process

I am self-employed, and when I can’t work, our household income stops. With surgery on the horizon and recovery ahead, I’m humbly asking for help.

💰 What I’m Raising Funds For

I’m seeking $15,000 to help with:

🏥 Medical travel and specialist expenses not fully covered by insurance

🛏️ Recovery and healing support at home

🧒 Family support during time away from work

🧘‍♀️ Holistic therapies and tools to support nervous system recovery

🧾 Essential bills and daily living expenses

🙏 Why This Matters

For years, I did everything I could to find answers — physical therapy, bodywork, neurological rehab, alternative care. But this wasn’t something I could fix alone.

Now that we know the cause, there’s hope — but I can’t walk this part of the journey without support.

If you feel moved to help:

Please consider donating.

Please share this link with others.

And please keep me and my family in your prayers.

Every dollar, every share, and every kind word means more than I can say. Thank you for walking with me toward healing.

With deep gratitude,

Christine