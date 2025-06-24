Support for Spinal Surgery

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $6,665
Campaign funds will be received by Christine McPherson
Hi, I’m Christine, and I’m reaching out during one of the most life-altering seasons I’ve ever faced.
After over ten years of intense nerve pain, sweating irregularities, left-sided weakness, tremors, and overwhelming fatigue, I finally have an answer: I’ve been diagnosed with an intramedullary tumor inside my spinal cord, spanning from C7 to T4. The picture at the top of this is during a pain flare where only the left side of my face sweats and on pupil dialates. I end uo drenched in sweat and limping around because of the pain.
For years, my body has been sending me signals that something deeper was going on — signals that only an MRI could finally make sense of. Now we know that this tumor has been pressing against my spinal cord, interrupting nerve signals throughout my body and causing life-altering symptoms. The pain has only progressively gotten worse, and there is not much I can do for relief in the meantime.
🔍 What This Means
This diagnosis means I need:
I am self-employed, and when I can’t work, our household income stops. With surgery on the horizon and recovery ahead, I’m humbly asking for help.
💰 What I’m Raising Funds For
I’m seeking $15,000 to help with:
🏥 Medical travel and specialist expenses not fully covered by insurance
🛏️ Recovery and healing support at home
🧒 Family support during time away from work
🧘♀️ Holistic therapies and tools to support nervous system recovery
🧾 Essential bills and daily living expenses
🙏 Why This Matters
For years, I did everything I could to find answers — physical therapy, bodywork, neurological rehab, alternative care. But this wasn’t something I could fix alone.
Now that we know the cause, there’s hope — but I can’t walk this part of the journey without support.
If you feel moved to help:
Every dollar, every share, and every kind word means more than I can say. Thank you for walking with me toward healing.
With deep gratitude,
Christine
I pray for you and your family. May God heal you and strengthen you and your family.
May the Lord be with you during these hard times. We pray the Lord to heal you with the intercession of our Mother Mary and Mor Aphraim.
Best of luck and may God bless you.
You don’t know me, but a friend went through this. Good luck
God bless.
June 24th, 2025
Hi there,
Thank you so much for supporting my family and I during this period of medical need. I am excited that tomorrow is the big day and your support has nearly covered my entire deductible. Thank you
One client is graciously paying me throughout my leave of absence now. I am so grateful to be taken care of by so many loving and generous people.
We celebrated Fionas 4th birthday yesterday at a nearby splash pad and she had a great party over the weekend with family and friends. Glad to have these last few days with my family and now today we are taking it easy at home before we drive down to Johns Hopkins for surgery afor arrival at 515am.
Thank you everyone. God bless you 🙏🏻
Christine & Family
