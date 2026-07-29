Spinal surgery needed for an RBT

Hey everyone, my name is Taylor and I'm an RBT (Registered Behavioral Technician) working with autistic children ages 2-14. I love this job more than anything and unfortunately I need spinal fusion surgery to even have a chance of continuing it. I am no longer capable of engaging with and protecting the safety of my clients. The company that I worked for let me go while I was out on disability for this, and thus I have to elect in COBRA which is obscenely expensive. My surgery HAS been approved by the insurance, now I just need to pay for it. Thankfully paying my surgeon will max out my yearly deductible, but that's still $3000. And then there's the months of insurance I'll need to maintain, $800 a month. And the hospital itself, another $4000 just to start. And aaaaall of the follow-up and physical therapy. Long story short, I cannot afford this capped at 60% of my previous income. If there is anyone able and willing to help then anything and everything would be very much appreciated. Thank you. Have a good day.