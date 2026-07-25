Spinal Surgery Help

Hello, family.





First. Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and considering donating, sharing, and/or praying. It really means a lot to me.





If you’ve been following my story you know that I’ve had a lot of challenges. I’ve been having health issues since 2022, then had the car accident in 2023. I had an aortic stent surgery and a 2 level fusion. My C4-5 has a disc touching my spinal cord and causing me to fall more frequently. I recently lost my primary job, so I’m applying for disability while I wait for surgery. I am also trying to find employment I can do that won’t require lifting for a few months.





In the space between I cannot afford to pay for my health insurance, tests, or life expenses. Since people have offered to help I wanted to create a platform to do it. I don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring but I know that I’m doing all that I can to remain ready for it. Thank you for taking the time to read this. I’m grateful for your prayers, good intentions, and positive thoughts. I may not be able to pay you back but I live to pay it forward. I am grateful that God has placed so many kind and caring people in my life. I’m thankful we get to walk the journey of life together.