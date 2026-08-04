Spend some of what time i have left with my daught

Growing up life wasn't bad had a loving dad and mom. When I was 15 I was diagnosed with a brain aneurism. After surgery I spent many months in the hospital learning how to walk, talk and be a person. The day I was posted to go home my life changed again. I went into a coma and they had to do surgery again on my brain. I had to learn how to walk, talk and everything again.

Fast forward a few years I had to have another invasive surgery due to non stop seizures. I finally overcame it and became a person who loved to work but every other day I had migraines and pain non stop in my head. But I still went to tech school after high-school and found an amazing job and worked everyday in pain. After many failed attempts in the years of my life my doctors finally found a medication that gave me some migraine relief but still pain in the head. And about 10 migraines a month still.





When I turned 30 i had to have kidney surgery twice. Then one day I woke up with pain in my mouth and found out my teeth were growing into my jaw and had to have surgeries to have them removed. A year later I was diagnosed with cancer. We just had our first daughter and had gotten married to my best friend. She stood beside me the entire time in my life. I worked everyday while going through chemotherapy and the surgery to remove my cancer. I never stopped proving my worth to my wife and my daughter and showing I can provide for them even if I am hurting.

Last year I started hurting more and more all over my body where somedays I couldn't even get out of bed without screaming in pain. Countless doctor apts after doctor apts they say the Chemotherapy i went through has deteriorated the nerves in my body. They started me on nerve pills and therapy while still working non stop. But I have no time with my family. Leaving my house at 5am for work everyday then off work at 5pm theb off to therapy and not getting home until after 8pm when my daughter is already in bed. My weekends are spent hurting where I can't even get out and play with my daughter or enjoy life because I'm in so much pain.

It really hurts when she tells me that she will fix me when she gets older and becomes a doctor. I just want to enjoy what life I have left spending sometime with my daughter before my health takes a turn for the worst. I'd give anything to spend time with her and show her i love her but its hard when I'm in chronic pain and only 35 years old.

My doctors suggests to go on disability because there is nothing they can do but give me pills for pain. My legs shake and i constantly fall down and somedays can't walk without limping everywhere. but I don't want to because I want to still be an asset in society. I really don't know what to do anymore I'm so buried in medical debt and everyday bills I can't afford anytime or to go on disability.

Thats when a friend recommended coming here to see if there's someone out there willing to help someone who has given his all in life and deserves some time with his daughter before he passes. Even if it's just a few dollars or a day of pay so I can afford to spend time her and hopefully be able to tolerate my pain. It absolutely breaks me to be asking for help but I have no other choice I want my daughter to remember me and some goodtimes. I'm hoping someone out there has a big enough heart to help me and my family.





https://cash.app/$Rynowrangler





https://venmo.com/code?user_id=4633380830315561873&created=1785911551









Thank you for reading the life story of Ryan a 35 year old male who is to his breaking point and begging for help.