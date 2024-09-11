Campaign Image

Help Spencer Complete His Girls' Bathroom

 USD $11,000

 USD $5,410

The Sharpe family has recently faced an unimaginable loss with the passing of their beloved husband and father, Spencer. He was a devoted husband to Wendy and a loving father to their four beautiful children. His sudden departure has left a profound void in their lives and during their grief, the Sharpe Family has also been grappling with the challenges of maintaining their home and farm. One of the most pressing needs is a much-anticipated bathroom remodel for Wendy’s three girls. This project was on Spencer’s to-do list for this year, but with his passing, it is too large a task for Wendy to handle alone. As a church family, we have been rallying around the Sharpe's during this difficult time. As a part of that support, this GiveSendGo campaign has been started to raise funds for the bathroom remodel. Your generous contributions will not only help with the remodel but will also show this family that they are not alone—they are surrounded by a community that cares deeply for them. Every donation, big or small, will make a difference! Let’s come alongside the Sharpe family as they navigate through this challenging chapter of their lives. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

Recent Donations
Vikki Rowledge
$ 75.00 USD
21 days ago

Glad to support this project!

David and Karen LeBron
$ 200.00 USD
21 days ago

The recent Legacy Campaign and preaching have greatly impacted our desire to give back and make a difference. Prayers to you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Elias Ammon
$ 350.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so glad that I was able to help out around the farm this past summer. Thanks for the opportunity, Wendy. This is my tithe from the money I made working odd jobs all summer. I hope it helps!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

May God's love surround you and anchor you now and forever. Our prayers are with you! With love and care, A Summit family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for you. God bless you and your family.

Jeff and Jenny Hibbard
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thankful to be able to support the Sharpe family in this way!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

David and Rhonda Pike
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Smith small group member
$ 60.00 USD
2 months ago

Eric and Donna Smith
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Thankful to have Christopher come speak to our small group, so we could be the hands and feet of Jesus for the Sharpe's!

Paul and Barbara Derby
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We love y’all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May God lift you up and give you strength in Jesus Name!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

During this time may God's peace that passes all understanding guard your hearts and thoughts in Christ Jesus.

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for this precious family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

The Titch Family
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

In honor of Spencer and his servant attitude towards his church, community, and especially, his family. May this addition be a blessing to his family for years to come.

The Ammon Family
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

We continue to think about and pray for you and your family, Wendy. We want to lead by example and not only give of our time, but also of the blessings God has bestowed upon us.

Updates

Prayer Requests

  • Pray for strength and unity for the Sharpe Family during these difficult days.
  • Let God's presence be known to them and comfort them in their grief.
  • Thank the Lord for Spencer and his wit, charm, hard work, faithfulness (and of course, his good looks!). He is missed.
  • Pray for the success of this project. We toil as a testament to God's goodness and love even in great times of sorrow.
  • Thank God for the time, talent, and treasures of all who are involved in this project.

