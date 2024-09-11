Help Spencer Complete His Girls' Bathroom

The Sharpe family has recently faced an unimaginable loss with the passing of their beloved husband and father, Spencer. He was a devoted husband to Wendy and a loving father to their four beautiful children. His sudden departure has left a profound void in their lives and during their grief, the Sharpe Family has also been grappling with the challenges of maintaining their home and farm. One of the most pressing needs is a much-anticipated bathroom remodel for Wendy’s three girls. This project was on Spencer’s to-do list for this year, but with his passing, it is too large a task for Wendy to handle alone. As a church family, we have been rallying around the Sharpe's during this difficult time. As a part of that support, this GiveSendGo campaign has been started to raise funds for the bathroom remodel. Your generous contributions will not only help with the remodel but will also show this family that they are not alone—they are surrounded by a community that cares deeply for them. Every donation, big or small, will make a difference! Let’s come alongside the Sharpe family as they navigate through this challenging chapter of their lives. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.