Help Spencer Complete His Girls' Bathroom

Goal:
USD $11,000
Raised:
USD $5,410
Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Ammon
The Sharpe family has recently faced an unimaginable loss with the passing of their beloved husband and father, Spencer. He was a devoted husband to Wendy and a loving father to their four beautiful children. His sudden departure has left a profound void in their lives and during their grief, the Sharpe Family has also been grappling with the challenges of maintaining their home and farm. One of the most pressing needs is a much-anticipated bathroom remodel for Wendy’s three girls. This project was on Spencer’s to-do list for this year, but with his passing, it is too large a task for Wendy to handle alone. As a church family, we have been rallying around the Sharpe's during this difficult time. As a part of that support, this GiveSendGo campaign has been started to raise funds for the bathroom remodel. Your generous contributions will not only help with the remodel but will also show this family that they are not alone—they are surrounded by a community that cares deeply for them. Every donation, big or small, will make a difference! Let’s come alongside the Sharpe family as they navigate through this challenging chapter of their lives. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.
Glad to support this project!
The recent Legacy Campaign and preaching have greatly impacted our desire to give back and make a difference. Prayers to you and your family!
I'm so glad that I was able to help out around the farm this past summer. Thanks for the opportunity, Wendy. This is my tithe from the money I made working odd jobs all summer. I hope it helps!
May God's love surround you and anchor you now and forever. Our prayers are with you! With love and care, A Summit family
We are praying for you. God bless you and your family.
Thankful to be able to support the Sharpe family in this way!
Thankful to have Christopher come speak to our small group, so we could be the hands and feet of Jesus for the Sharpe's!
We are praying for your family!
We love y’all!
May God lift you up and give you strength in Jesus Name!!!
During this time may God's peace that passes all understanding guard your hearts and thoughts in Christ Jesus.
Prayers for this precious family
In honor of Spencer and his servant attitude towards his church, community, and especially, his family. May this addition be a blessing to his family for years to come.
We continue to think about and pray for you and your family, Wendy. We want to lead by example and not only give of our time, but also of the blessings God has bestowed upon us.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.