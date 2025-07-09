Spencer family road to a new home

Hey everyone. I have been a single mom for a long time and I have 3 amazing children. My kids are 6, 11 and 13.We have been stuck in a a neighborhood where the violence is getting worse daily. We are also around abusive family members whom drag us down and cause severe mental health issues. We have been doing our best to keep people happy and stay out of their way. We moved here thinking I would be receiving a bit of family support and we have been abused mentally and emotioanally at every chance possible. I love my family but I would not want my kids in this type of environment and therefore we are moving. We are hoping to put some money down on some land in about 1 year. I am putting money aside but we realize the costs will be more than just land. We will need to rent a pod and get some sort of a structure to live in, be it an RV or a shack. We are an incredibly low income household as I am on disability. I understand this is a problem for many but it has been a huge reason I am able to homeschool. I work hard to teach my children to be compassionate, kind, loving and courageous as well as smart. This is going to be a huge challenge but if we can get any help it would be a huge blessing. Bless anyone who feels the need to help us.





I know God has us in his hands and is going to guide us on this journey. All prayers are needed as well.