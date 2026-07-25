Spencer Family house fire fund

I'm starting this fundraiser on behalf of my niece Kaitlynn Spencer whose home was destroyed by fire on Saturday June 27 in Floresville. She, her husband, their daughter (10yrs) and their niece (3.5yrs) who lives with them lost every possession. All people are safe and doing ok, however 2 of their dogs sadly parished in the fire. The keys to one of their vehicles and Kaitlynn's photography equipment was all lost as well. Folks are asking how they can help, and of course money is always the best way to cover immediate needs. If you can't donate, please keep them in your prayers. Thank you so much!