Speech Therapy and Autism Support for Daniel

My son Daniel is three years old and still cannot speak. His doctor says he needs speech therapy classes and autism testing to help him communicate and develop.





We're raising money to cover the costs of his care over the coming year. Speech therapy will be $8,000, occupational therapy $6,000, and an autism evaluation $2,500. We also need to cover therapy copays and deductibles ($5,000), communication equipment ($3,000), specialized educational materials ($2,000), and transportation to appointments ($3,000).