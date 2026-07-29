Specialties

I am a 100% permanently disabled Army veteran and have spent the past six years working as a Special Education Teacher in both Texas and Kentucky. Throughout my career, I have developed a deep passion for helping children and young adults with Autism and other health impairments gain the skills they need to live as independently and confidently as possible.

In this area of Kentucky, there are very limited resources and businesses dedicated to teaching life skills, job readiness, and independence to individuals with special needs. My dream is to purchase or lease an old country store and transform it into a community-based learning space where students and young adults with disabilities can develop practical life and vocational skills in a real-world environment.

The store would provide opportunities for the children to create and sell items they are passionate about, including baked goods, crafts, and other handmade products. Through this experience, they would learn teamwork, customer service, communication, money management, and other important social and interpersonal skills that will help them become more independent and confident in everyday life.

I also want the freedom to teach these important skills outside the restrictions and limitations often found within a traditional school setting. My goal is to create a supportive environment where individuals with special needs can gain hands-on experience that prepares them for greater independence and possibly future employment with other businesses in the community.

Donations would help make this vision possible by allowing me to purchase or lease a small storefront and create a safe, welcoming place where these incredible children and young adults can learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to their community.