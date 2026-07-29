Special needs college fund

Hi, my name is Jerry, and I’m raising $15,000 to help me continue my education and attend college.

For most of my life, people thought I was just a “bad kid.” I struggled in school and had a hard time keeping up, but no one understood why. It wasn’t until recently that I was finally diagnosed with special needs. Looking back, so many things make sense now. I wasn’t trying to cause problems I simply needed support that I didn’t know I deserved.

Even though I faced those challenges growing up, I never gave up on my dream of going to college and creating a better future for myself. Getting my diagnosis has helped me understand myself and has given me hope that I can succeed with the right resources.

I’m asking for your help because the cost of college is more than I can afford on my own. The money raised will go toward tuition, books, school supplies, technology, transportation, and other educational expenses that will help me stay focused on earning my degree.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to achieving my goals. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, believing in me, and helping me prove that a diagnosis doesn’t define my future it only helps explain my past



