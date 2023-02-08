Supporting Jessica Tapia

Hello Everyone!

My name is Shea Foley and I am here to ask for your help. My best friend, Jessica Tapia, has been released from her job as a teacher here in the state of CA. Jessica was given directives at work that went against her religious beliefs and was let go because they could not accommodate her. Jessica is truly the kindest person that I know. She is a strong Christian woman, a mama of 3 beautiful small children and a blessing to everyone she comes in contact with. She has stood firm in her faith and stood up for what she believes is right. She is standing up for parental rights and freedom of religion within the school system and has lost her income due to this.

Her strong conviction to follow the Lord and his commands is inspiring. However, Jessica's income was a large support for her and her family and she will need help replacing this income while she continues to share this story, get the word out and work with her lawyers to pursue just, legal action.





First and foremost, please keep Jessica and her family in your prayers while they go through these growing pains at home.If you have it in your heart to donate to Jessica while she navigates this lengthy, intensive court process, I know she would be forever grateful. If donating is not possible for you right now, please share Jessica's story and this page! God Bless you all!

Shea