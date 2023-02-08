Supporting Jessica Tapia

Raised:
Hello Everyone!
My name is Shea Foley and I am here to ask for your help. My best friend, Jessica Tapia, has been released from her job as a teacher here in the state of CA. Jessica was given directives at work that went against her religious beliefs and was let go because they could not accommodate her. Jessica is truly the kindest person that I know. She is a strong Christian woman, a mama of 3 beautiful small children and a blessing to everyone she comes in contact with. She has stood firm in her faith and stood up for what she believes is right. She is standing up for parental rights and freedom of religion within the school system and has lost her income due to this.
Her strong conviction to follow the Lord and his commands is inspiring. However, Jessica's income was a large support for her and her family and she will need help replacing this income while she continues to share this story, get the word out and work with her lawyers to pursue just, legal action.
First and foremost, please keep Jessica and her family in your prayers while they go through these growing pains at home.If you have it in your heart to donate to Jessica while she navigates this lengthy, intensive court process, I know she would be forever grateful. If donating is not possible for you right now, please share Jessica's story and this page! God Bless you all!
Shea
I am very proud of you You are an awesome vessel and God had done awesome things thru you... I love your relationship with God
God bless you and we pray for all forms of protection for you and your family and the kids you wanted so badly to teach. God please protect them all physically, spiritually, emotionally, mentally and financially. Let everyone know the true goodness and grace of God and the KINDNESS that leads us to repentance. In Jesus’ name.
For God%u2019s glory and we will continue to pray for you. Sincerely, Teachers fighting with you.
Keep up the good work, never allow others to tell you what is right when God has already told you what is right. My prayers are with you. Lord Jesus bless the Tapia family. As they stand up for what you have declared to be right, as they defend your name, defend their lives and family. May the peace of God rest upon them and when the enemy comes, make his plans fail and may your name be praise
Thank you and your's for standing on the Word of God.
California is most successful in teaching teachers to lie... the seed of perversion. Fore a compromised teacher sprouts thousands of compromised children.
God bless you and your family. You are very courageous. God has your back!!!
❤️❤️❤️
Keep fighting the good fight!
God Bless you, keep up the good fight.
18 “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. 19 If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you. John: 18-19
Really don't advise sending $ to California... but I would like to thank you for the sacrifice's you're making on behalf of common sense. Keep up the fight for Freedom!
I have a son that was going through the credentialing program at Chico State University. He had to quit because all the woke policies that were forced upon him to teach. Very sad, married, was working full time with 3 kids and got his bachelor degree. He put a lot of work and sacrifice into a goal only to discover how bad the left policies are.
