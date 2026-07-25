Spay And Neutering Surgery

We bought our first home a little over a year ago, and a few months after we got moved in and settled, we adopted our first dog, Ruckus. A lab and husky mix, Ruckus made a wonderful addition to our little family. Since he was an inside boy we didn't prioritize his neuter surgery as we had experienced some unexpected expenses with our house, the water heater being the main one. Then, last week on a Thursday, my husband came home with a surprise in the form of a roughly two year old house hippo pit bull with the sweetest face and a personality to match. She had been rescued by a coworker of his who had found her on the highway skinny and trying to get a car to stop and help her. He kept her for a month, got her fed and back up to a good weight, but due to having all the animals he could comfortably care for had to find a home for her or she was going to a shelter the next day. All of our area shelters are over capacity and her breed had us even more concerned of her fate. So, after watching her bond instantly with our two young children, she chose her name 'Baby Girl' and her spot on the couches, chair, floor, and our bedroom. I have checked her belly, I don't see any surgical scars or tattoos to indicate she has been spayed and she may have already had a litter of puppies I'm not sure, but I know we don't need any puppies from her so it's time to get both dogs sterilized. I have checked everywhere for vouchers but no one has any and the closest vet I have has quoted me $185 for Ruckus and $222 for Baby Girl which also includes their rabies vaccines for a grand total of $407. I've set my goal to $500 just to cover any extra stuff they may need for after care to be as comfortable as possible.





Any help is greatly appreciated