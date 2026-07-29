20 for 20 II Help 20 Spartans Stand Together Again

Twenty years ago, the Infantrymen Spartans of Charlie Rock left the 2-35 Cacti quad and deployed from Schofield Barracks, Hawaii to Forward Operating Base Warrior in Kirkuk, Iraq for a 15-month combat tour.

That deployment would take us from patrol operations in Kirkuk to embedded operations in Baqubah during surge operations in the summer of 2007. Along the way, we endured great loss, forged lifelong bonds, and were changed forever.

This August marks 20 years since we stepped onto Iraqi soil.

This September, we gather in Nashville for the Cacti Battalion reunion marking that milestone. For many of us, it will be the first time standing together in decades.

We want as many Spartans there as possible.

No one who served in this capacity should miss the 20-year reunion because of money.

So we are launching the “20 for 20” Spartan Travel Fund.

Our goal is to sponsor up to 20 Spartans. Funds will be pooled and distributed evenly — up to $500 per Spartan — to help offset travel, lodging, and official reunion expenses.

The campaign is administered by the Charlie Company Cooperative (c3), a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in good standing in the great state of Colorado since 2022 (EIN 93-3744013). Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Help us get the whole Charlie Rock Spartan platoon back in one frame.

Spartan 3 Alpha: Out.