Spartan Pledge Coin for Boone Cutler Foundation

An estimated 22 Veterans a Day take their own lives. That's more than we have lost in all wars since Vietnam. Won't you please consider donating at least $22 today to the cause of reducing Veteran Suicides? See below.

Honoring the Pledge and it’s Author – Boone Cutler

This is a Force Multiplier to address Military, Veteran, and First responder Suicides with a peer to peer mission.

The main photo is a video of Boone Introducing the Spartan Pledge.





THE SPARTAN PLEDGE CHALLENGE COIN image is on the 2nd tab using the turquoise arrow on the right





The PLEDGE

“I WILL NOT TAKE MY LIFE, BY MY OWN HANDS, UNTIL I TALK TO MY BATTLE BUDDY FIRST. MY MISSION IS TO FIND A MISSION TO HELP MY WARFIGHTER FAMILY.”





To keep the Mission efforts of the Boone Cutler Foundation alive and moving forward we are offering you an opportunity to be a force multiplier. We have designed a Challenge Coin in honor of Boone Cutler and the Spartan Pledge. Many people have all participated in its design and we sincerely hope it honors Boone’s memory and it carries on the tradition and mission he started.





We designed a Challenge Coin that can be a Thank You to Foundation donors for financial contributions. These Challenge Coins will be available to be given to those who take the pledge as a solemn physical marker of that pledge.





The Introduction video to the program is tab 3 when using the turquoise arrow to the right.





We are soliciting money to secure the first large batch of Challenge Coins for the Boone Cutler Foundation. With your help, our hope is to raise well a minimum of $10,000 to purchase a large quantity of the Challenge Coins. Any amounts raised above and the beyond the goal will be donated to the Boone Cutler Foundation for more Coins or other needs they determine.





Help us Forge the Coin (song and AI created by Penny) - use the turquoise arrow on the right to the fourth tab.





To get started, we need your help. We would not be able to move forward without your help. We are looking to raise the money for these Challenge Coins up front and present them to the Foundation.





If you click on the 2nd image in the initial profile (slide to the left) you will be able to review the promotional video. Although it is 16 min in length, we encourage you to watch it. You may also click this link - https://rumble.com/v7958m6-spartan-pledge-boone-cutler-challenge-coin.html





Twenty-two

It is commonly said that twenty-two veterans die each day by suicide.

The purpose here is not to debate or rationalize that number but to focus on answers and potential solutions.





How can this be? The world’s greatest warriors, feeling helpless and abandoned by their friends, families, communities, and federal programs?





Predominant News Stories or Narratives are designed and written to keep you angry and impotent. We are not impotent or victims of others malicious conduct, indifference, or malfeasance.





Twenty-two a day is just such a narrative. And we will not be bound by it.





We wish to give a shout out to so many who were involved in putting this idea into motion and making a vision evolve into a whole sale Force Multiplier to honor the legacy of Boone Cutler and provide another avenue for his Spartan Pledge to become reality for so many other many.

Suicide - it has been said that Suicide is a permanent solution for a temporary reality which may or may not actually exist. With Boone's vision of peer-to-peer one on one accountability, we can put a dent in the tragedy.





I wish to thank Pennie Wetzel for her initial idea. She is always thinking, always considering how to help others, even in small ways.

To Beer for always being a Nexus and knowing who to connect with whom.

For Defender of the Republic for providing the likeness and image of Boone Cutler that graces the front of the coin.

For Gen Flynn and Kyle who both wanted to see the Spartan Sword and the Fireman's Axe crossed upon the back of the coin.

Both the sword and the axe were forged from the steel of the WTC Towers after 911 in case you did not know.

To Astute Actual for his digitalizing the sword art for use from the real images.

And to Malisa Cutler for her grace, compassion, and passion in ensuring Boone's spirit remains strong and vibrant as others carry forth his legacy.

To Dale for his willingness to handle the often unnoticed, thankless, business end.

And lastly to Len who finalized the promotional piece that connects this effort front to back in one story. And to Matt for his inspiration, advice, and guidance.

May God bless each and everyone who contributed time, effort, and passion into this effort. Force multipliers one and all.

May tens of thousands of military personnel, veterans, and first responders, whether battle buddies, ship mates, wingmen, or buddies find that level of peer-to-peer confidence to continue fighting.