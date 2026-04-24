Sparrow's Song Academy Homeschool

This fund is to go toward purchasing curriculum, books, and any additional enrichment such as gymnastics, music lessons, co-op fees, and field trips. Unfortunately our state does not provide any funding, tax write-offs, or even charters to go through. All of our expenses are completely out of pocket and even for things like field trips there are no discounts. We are eternally grateful for any investment you can make in our children's education and development as human beings as we shape them to grow in the Lord and be who He made them to be.