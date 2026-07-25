Sparks Family: Help Will Get To His New Job

Hi! We are a family of three requesting help so my husband can get to his new job. In a two week time span back in late March-early April my husband suffered a heart attack, our daughter broke her leg (they are both ok now), then he was let go from his job. Self employment did not go well (we have little to no income for almost four months now) and he recently accepted a position working in Brownsville, TX (5+ hours away from where we live). The problem- he won’t get a paycheck for at least 2 weeks and he will have to stay in a hotel; they require payment upfront. We are humbly asking for help for his travel expenses and hotel so he can take advantage of this amazing opportunity the Lord provided for us. His start date is supposed to be Monday 7/27/26 so this a seriously urgent need! Thank you and God bless!