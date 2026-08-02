Spain Mission Trip

Why Spain? Why Now?

Because when God opens a door to bring hope to people searching for it, the Church responds: “Here we are. Send us.” (Isaiah 6:8)

This October, we’ll travel to southern Spain to partner with local churches in sharing the love of Jesus. As Spain faces growing needs among immigrant and refugee communities, we believe this isn’t the wrong time to go—it is God’s time to go!





We aren’t going to bring Jesus to Spain... He is already there. We simply have the privilege of joining Him in what He is already doing.





How We’ll Serve

🤝 Encourage local churches 🙏 Prayer walks ❤️ Serve refugees and immigrants 🌍 Outreach in Morocco 🎨 Support children’s ministries with arts, crafts, and soccer supplies 🧹 Practical service projects for local churches

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OUR STORY (Jeff & Monica)

Before God brought us together, each of us have served on separate mission trips. Those experiences shaped our faith and deepened our love for sharing the Gospel.

Now, for the first time as husband and wife, we have the incredible opportunity of serving the Lord together on an international mission.





We are grateful for the opportunity to be His hands and feet, and we’d be thrilled if you partner with us through your prayers and financial support.





Thank you in advanced for being part of what God is doing in Spain!