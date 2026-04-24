SpaceX valuation Slide

Elon Musk's so-called "trillionaire status" took a hit today after a sharp drop linked to Space's valuation slide, wiping off a huge chunk of paper wealth tied to the company's private market pricing.

While SpaceX remains one of the most valuable private companies in the world, these valuation swings show how fragile ultra-wealth rankings can be when they're driven by market sentiment rather than liquid assets.

As a result, Elon Musk briefly fell out of the trillionaire narrative, reminding everyone that even the world's richest fortunes aren't fixed, they move with the markets, hype, and investor confidence📉