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Sowing Seeds Reaping Fruit in Rural South Africa

GoalR 10,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byYule Philiso

Fundraiser funds will be received by Yule Philiso

Sowing Seeds Reaping Fruit in Rural South Africa

Gogreta Kingdom Academy (GoKa)

Funding Motivation for Donor Support

Overview

Gogreta Kingdom Academy (GoKa) is a new, faith-driven educational initiative designed to uplift rural communities by integrating Biblical foundations with practical skills development. Rooted in the vision of empowering families, strengthening communities, and transforming futures, GoKa seeks to become a centre where spiritual growth and economic empowerment meet.


Why GoKa Is Needed

Many rural communities in South Africa face chronic unemployment, limited access to quality training, and generational cycles of poverty. At the same time, the spiritual fabric of families remains strained. Scripture teaches that “my people perish for a lack of knowledge” (Hosea 4:6). GoKa addresses this need holistically by combining Bible education, leadership development, and practical training that equips individuals to thrive spiritually and economically.


Our Vision

To raise a kingdom-minded generation equipped with Biblical truth, entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy, and hands-on vocational abilities—empowering them to build sustainable futures for their families and communities.


What GoKa Offers

• Bible School Programme (free): Foundational and advanced Bible training, discipleship, and leadership development.

• Entrepreneurship Training: Business startup basics, financial stewardship, digital literacy, and mentorship.

• Skills & Trades: Welding, carpentry, agriculture, sewing, home maintenance, and more (as partnerships develop).

• Community Impact Projects: Outreach, youth development, and family-strengthening programmes.


Why Your Support Matters

GoKa operates in a rural region where resources are limited but the hunger for learning is high. Your support enables:

• Free access for all students

• Training materials and equipment

• Venue setup and teaching resources

• Launch of the entrepreneurship and vocational training stream

• Expansion into surrounding communities


Funding Goals

• Start-up teaching materials

• Basic equipment for entrepreneurship and skills training

• Internet/data support for Bible correspondence programmes

• Community outreach and learner support


Call to Action

By partnering with GoKa, you help build a training academy that restores dignity, strengthens faith, creates jobs, and transforms families. Together, we can change lives—one student at a time.

Thank you for investing in this vision.

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