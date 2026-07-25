Support for a Family in Financial Difficulty in Mo

I am a father living in Morocco, married and the father of two children.





I am currently facing a very difficult financial situation. Despite having a job and a monthly income of approximately 7,200 MAD, my household expenses have become overwhelming: rent, existing loans, and essential family needs.





I have made numerous attempts to negotiate with my bank to restructure my loan and reduce the monthly payments, as well as seeking assistance through the banking mediator, but unfortunately without success so far.





Today, my financial situation no longer allows me to meet my obligations with peace of mind, and I am at risk of falling into even greater financial hardship.





The purpose of this fundraiser is to help me reduce this debt burden and stabilize my family's situation before it worsens further.





Every contribution, no matter how small, is deeply appreciated and represents valuable support for my family and me. Even sharing this fundraiser can make a real difference.





I sincerely thank everyone who takes the time to read this message, share it, or contribute.





Supporting documents and additional information can be provided to donors upon request.