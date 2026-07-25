Southside Caring Hearts Richmond

Help Southside Caring Hearts RVA Bring Hope to Richmond's Homeless

Campaign Story

Every day, Southside Caring Hearts RVA serves men and women experiencing homelessness throughout Richmond and the surrounding communities. Many are sleeping in tents, under bridges, or on the streets with nowhere safe to go.

Our volunteers provide more than food and water. We provide hope, compassion, hygiene supplies, clothing, blankets, emergency motel stays when possible, and connections to housing, medical care, veterans' services, and other community resources.

Today, we need your help.

Your donation will allow us to purchase:

Bottled water and sports drinks

Ready-to-eat meals

Hygiene kits

Socks, underwear, and clothing

Sleeping bags and blankets

Tents and tarps

Emergency motel rooms for the most vulnerable individuals

Outreach supplies for our volunteers

Every dollar makes a difference.

$10 provides water and food for several people.

$25 purchases hygiene supplies for someone living on the streets.

$50 helps provide clothing, blankets, and survival supplies.

$100 helps fund emergency shelter or other urgent outreach needs.

Our mission is simple: meet immediate needs while helping people move toward stability, dignity, and hope.

If you cannot donate today, please share this campaign with your family, friends, church, and community.

Thank you for standing with Southside Caring Hearts RVA and helping us care for our neighbors experiencing homelessness.

Together, we can make a real difference—one life at a time.