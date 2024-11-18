South Korea Short Term Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Supporters,

I am Rosalyn Cabo, and on behalf of my dedicated teammates, I am reaching out to share an exciting opportunity and to invite you to partner with us in our upcoming short-term mission to South Korea.

For the past 15 years, I have had the honor of serving in various roles within our church—first as a worship leader, and later as a missionary and intercessor. It has been an incredible journey of growth, serving alongside a community of believers, and experiencing firsthand the power of prayer and mission work. God has opened doors for us to connect with countries like Malaysia and South Korea, and we have seen His hand at work as we continue to spread the Gospel and build relationships with those who are passionate about His Kingdom.

This mission to South Korea is a unique opportunity for us to engage in both networking and intercession with like-minded ministries and churches in the region. Our goal is to strengthen connections, support local leaders, and intercede for the nation through strategic prayer initiatives, all while encouraging the local body of Christ to continue growing in faith.

How You Can Partner with Us

We are seeking financial partners who believe in the power of global missions and want to join us in this exciting journey. The funds we raise will go toward travel expenses, lodging, meals, and resources for our time in South Korea. Your generous support will allow us to engage in meaningful relationships, participate in powerful prayer sessions, and bring back insights and strategies that will benefit the mission field both locally and globally.

Why South Korea?

South Korea is a nation with a rich history of faith and an active missionary presence, but it also faces new challenges in a rapidly changing cultural landscape. By networking with local churches and leaders, we aim to equip them with resources and support while fostering deeper ties within the global body of Christ. Additionally, through intercession, we believe God will lead us to pray strategically for the revival of South Korea and the expansion of His Kingdom in Asia.

How Your Contribution Makes a Difference

$50 helps cover the cost of travel and lodging for one team member.

$100 contributes to the cost of meals and resources for local ministries.

$500 supports the overall mission trip, including prayer events and networking opportunities.

Every contribution, no matter the size, is a blessing and an investment in the kingdom work we are committed to. We are also asking for your prayers, that we may be effective in the mission God has placed before us and that our time in South Korea will bear lasting fruit.

Thank you for taking the time to read about this mission, and we humbly invite you to partner with us in prayer and giving. Your support—whether through financial donations or prayer—will make a lasting impact on the lives of many in South Korea and beyond.





With heartfelt gratitude and anticipation,

Rosalyn Cabo & Team





If you’d like to support us or learn more, please feel free to contact me directly at +639669880897 on Whatsapp or donate through https://www.paypal.me/caborosalyn







