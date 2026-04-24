Southern Sacred Heart Youth Group Fund

Our Southern Sacred Heart Youth Group is growing — in numbers, in spirit, and in the desire to know Christ more deeply. With that growth comes a beautiful opportunity, but also a very real challenge. Many of our teens long to participate in retreats, service projects, faith-building activities, and community events that help strengthen their relationship with God and with one another. Unfortunately, financial limitations often stand in the way.

We are raising funds to ensure that every young person in our program has access to meaningful encounters with their faith. Your generosity will help us:

• Attend retreats that deepen their formation

• Participate in youth activities that build community and confidence

• Support service projects that teach compassion and leadership

• Create a small financial cushion so we can invest in future opportunities and fundraising efforts

In a world that pulls our youth in so many directions, their faith formation is more important than ever. We want to provide them with a strong foundation, a safe community, and life-changing experiences that help them grow into the faithful leaders our church and world need.

Your support — no matter the amount — directly impacts the spiritual lives of our young people. We are deeply grateful for your kindness, your prayers, and your belief in the future of our youth.

Thank you for helping us nurture their faith, strengthen our church community, and build a future filled with hope.