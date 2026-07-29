SouthEastAsia Mission Trip 2026

I am a Christian minister and missionary dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ across cultures and communities. With a deep passion for discipleship, evangelism, and cross-cultural ministry, I commit my life to serving people from diverse backgrounds and helping them encounter the transforming love of Christ.

Responding to God's call to missions, I've been actively involved in outreach, church partnership, leadership development, and community engagement among people of different cultures and social contexts. I focus on training camp ministers, equipping leaders, and supporting sustainable Christian witness in underserved communities.





Through cross-cultural missions, I seek not only to proclaim the message of salvation but also to demonstrate Christ's compassion through practical service, mentoring, and spiritual encouragement. I believe that every nation, tribe, and people group deserves the opportunity to hear and experience the hope found in Jesus Christ.





As I continue to serve in the mission field, I depend on the prayers, partnership, and generosity of fellow believers who share a vision for reaching the nations. Financial support enables me to continue ministry activities, travel to mission locations, develop local leaders, and expand outreach opportunities among communities that have limited access to the Gospel.





Together with ministry partners, I commit to advancing God's Kingdom and fulfilling the Great Commission by making disciples of all nations.