South Sudan Mission Trip - The Gathering Jax

Stepping Toward the Unreached People of Sudan and South Sudan





Several years ago, Lucas and Morgan Duran moved to South Sudan with the intentions of bringing the gospel to those who have not heard. After spending many years there, the life they imagined was taking shape. A Bible school was started, church planters were going out to the unreached, a team had been formed. Fortunately, this team was formed about 6 months before a rebel militia stormed their compound and ended what was a normal life abroad. While living there with babies became an idea that they couldn’t follow through with the focus remained the same. To labor to build relationships, share the gospel, disciple believers, and equip the saints for the work of ministry.





If you have read this far, we want to inform you that a team is soon to embark to South Sudan. A group from the Gathering Jax will join the Roots For Life team in South Sudan to work amongst refugees from Sudan’s Darfur region to a place called Gorom Camp. This camp is almost completely Muslim with a small church planted run by Pastor Mohammed. God has opened doors for different ways to present the gospel to the men and women of this camp. We will labor alongside our brothers and sisters to communicate the gospel both, in word and deed. We will do door to door evangelism, labor inside the church community, and teach existing believers about the kind of culture the kingdom of God is ushering in. With your help, you can make that a reality for these brave men and women, who have put their yes on the table. May God bless you for reading and would you consider praying for and supporting these individuals on their journey.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Lucas Duran