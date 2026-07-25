South Franklin County VFD 50th Anniversary

AS WE CELEBRATE THE 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE, join us in celebrating THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY of our SOUTH FRANKLIN COUNTY VFD!

Hey there, Friends!





We all know how devastating it feels when we can't help those closest to us...and that’s why this matters so much. These volunteers put their lives on the line every day—rain or shine, storm or calm—to protect our homes and loved ones. These brave heroes have always been there for us, and now it's time we stand up for THEM!!

Our family has spearheaded the fundraising efforts for almost 30 years with the outstanding annual fireworks show on Lake Cypress Springs!

There are fifty years of memories tied to these heroes: putting out wildfires, EMT service when someone's life is in danger, and taming fires BIG and small.





This isn't about asking for money; it’s about investing in the brave souls who run towards danger so we can be safe!

Let's make sure they have what they need to keep our loved ones and community safe!

Your contribution is fuel for their passion—fuel that says "we see you" when words seem too small. ✨

So, tell me...who’s with me in making sure these silent heroes don't go unheard?





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for joining us on this mission. It takes a village, after all—and we couldn't be more grateful to have you as part of ours. ❤️