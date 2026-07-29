This year me and my sister Rebekah are going on a mission trip to South Carolina with our church. Our goal out there will be to support the community by helping at the assisted living home and to help the trailer community. This past year God has put mission work on my heart and as it says in Isaiah 6:8 “And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” Then I said, “Here I am! Send me.” So i would appreciate your prayers and if you feel lead I would love help fundraising! We leave June 7th through the 13th. The funds will go to my mom (Susan) so she can send them to the church.