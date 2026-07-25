South Asia

Hey everyone,





​I’m reaching out to share a bit of my heart and a step of faith I’m taking next.





​To give you some background, I worked a normal job for two years, but I felt a strong pull to step out of the workplace into total obedience to what God was calling me to do. As of today, it’s been five months since I left my job to pursue ministry full-time.





​Since then, I completed a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with Fire and Fragrance South Africa. It’s been an incredible journey so far, I’ve already spent a month on outreach in Germany and six weeks serving in Durban. Through all of this, I've felt a clear, prompting that the next place I need to go is Asia. I truly believe God wants to show me something deep over there, but also that He is sending me to bring something meaningful to the people of Asia.





I’m stepping out on a massive journey soon, and I’m reaching out to see if you’d be willing to partner with me to help make it happen.





My friend and I are heading out on an outreach trip to Asia. We’re going to be teaming up with a local church over there, but our main focus is going to be right on the streets. We have a heart to serve the people who are homeless and those trapped in drug addiction. Our goal is just to show up, bring some practical help, and share the love and hope of the Gospel with people going through their absolute darkest chapters.





To get there and actually do this work, I need to raise some funding. To give you an idea of what it takes to get on the ground, a return plane ticket alone is roughly R15,000. On top of that, I need to cover basic daily food, travel while we're there, and essential medical aid.





If you feel led to support this financially—even if it’s just the price of a cup of coffee. And if you can't support financially, I would appreciate your prayers and thoughts as we head into this.





Thank you for buying into what God is busy doing.



