South Asia Summer Internship

Hi! This summer I have the opportunity to work in South Asia for my internship with my Intercultural Studies degree. We will be seeking out the hidden gems of this world…the Deaf. The Deaf community is often left to be isolated, overlooked, and to experience various types of oppression. This summer we'll be seeking to enter Deaf communities and make connections, casting vision for the long term task of fellowship. I can't wait for this unique and personally special opportunity. I am currently raising support to help cover the cost of my flight for the trip. I ask for any support possible, whether financially or through prayer and encouragement. Thank you to my amazing support system for everything y'all do!!