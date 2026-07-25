South African Refugees starting over Family of 3

Hi

We are a South African Christian family fleeing persecution and a slow genocide we aren't the only one's we would like to help other South African families in California that are struggling that can't afford rent or basic necessities.





We are starting over in the United States of America and we absolutely love it here we would like to buy a decent vehicle if possible and possibly relocate to another state eventually if that is God's plan for us.





My wife and I are both disabled so finding work has been a challenge with our medical related issues my wife has a cyst in her brain and has had multiple strokes during childbirth so she has a permanent disability that affects her speech and upper body strength she also has a learning disability I have a spinal injury that's causing paralysis in my legs and I have suffered multiple concussions due to abuse and accidents which has affected my memory we are seeking treatment but it's a slow process.





Our only son is in elementary school headed to middle school he loves animals and wants to become a veterinarian when he graduates highschool and we would like to make that dream come true for him.





Currently living in California where everything is extremely expensive our rent and utilities is just over $2000p/m We really need help please.





Any donation will be greatly appreciated and we hope your are blessed sevenfold in return. We owe God, President Trump and the American people a huge debt of gratitude in the name of Jesus Amen.





Thank you for your time.