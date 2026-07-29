South African Boer Medical Emergency

My dearest friend and business partner, Marthinus MyBurgh, is an Afrikaner farmer who has an immediate emergency surgery to repair a hiatal hernia urgently. Marthinus is a Father and Husband, he and his wife, Natasha are Christian Ministers as he also works as a farmer. Money is not available and I’m asking on his behalf for assistance.





In South Africa this surgery will be around $6,000 out of pocket in a safe hospital. We must get the surgery done urgently. Please help 🙏🏼