South Africa mission

June 2025 I had the opportunity to join a team from our church, Friendship Baptist Church, to go to Mokopane, South Africa. We spent our time there doing a VBS style mission with a Christian school ran by a husband and wife missionary, we enjoyed time with the youth aged kids at “The Land”, and got to experience a service at “The Farm”. Our church had partnered with this mission field in South Africa for now the 4th year. In hopes of providing a way to return I am working towards a goal to be able to return to the kids, youth, and adults that God has allowed me to build relationships with. I thank you in advance for any amount you feel let to give, but mostly your prayers are most appreciated and cherished!

thank you for being obedient to what God lays on your heart!