Shelter Peace Project: Give a Gift of Peace

Every day, animal shelters across our communities are overflowing. Dogs are waiting longer than ever to be adopted, and the stress of shelter life can take a serious toll on their emotional and physical well-being.





While we can’t instantly empty every shelter, we can make life better for the dogs who are waiting. By providing calming music designed to reduce stress and anxiety, we can help create a more peaceful environment that keeps dogs happier, healthier, and more adoptable.





Your donation will help bring the healing power of music into shelters, giving these animals comfort, hope, and a better chance at finding the loving home they deserve. Together, we can turn waiting into healing—and help more dogs make it home.





That’s why I started Sound for Shelters.





Our mission is simple: provide animal shelters with speakers and carefully selected calming music to give homeless animals comfort during one of the hardest times of their lives.





Your donation can directly help us bring that comfort to more shelters:





$20 provides a month of calming music for one shelter, helping animals rest more easily and feel less stressed. $50 helps us purchase a speaker or replace worn equipment so a shelter can keep the music playing every day. $75 equips a shelter with the tools it needs to start the program and create a calmer space for animals waiting to be adopted. $100+ helps us expand to additional shelters and bring comfort to even more dogs and cats in need.





Every dollar raised goes directly toward purchasing speakers, music equipment, and delivering this program to shelters that need it most.





A dog waiting for adoption may never remember our names, but they will remember the peace they felt while they waited for someone to love them.





For anyone who donates, if you include your email, we will send you a monthly newsletter about which shelters your donation has helped and the positive impact it’s made.





Please donate today if you can. If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign is another powerful way to help us reach someone who can.





Donate now and help us replace fear with comfort—one shelter at a time.



