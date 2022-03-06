Sound Equipment for City Of God Church

Greetings in the mighty name of Jesus!





My name is Shepherd Tsabedze and I serve at City of God Church in Mbabane, Eswatini.





We are a church family and every week we gather to worship God, preach the Word, and reach our community with the Gospel. But right now our small sound system is broken.

It is hard for our members, especially the elderly, to hear the sermon, prayers, and praise clearly. We desire to give God excellent worship, but without working sound, many cannot hear.





WHAT WE NEED:

We are raising R20,000 to buy sound equipment for our church:





WHAT YOUR GIFT WILL DO:

Your donation will help us:

1. Preach the Gospel so every person can hear clearly

2. Do community outreach, crusades, and youth programs

3. Give God excellent praise and worship without distraction





"Let everything that has breath praise the Lord" - Psalm 150:6





We believe God is preparing a table and will provide through people like you. Every donation, big or small, is a seed into souls being saved in Eswatini.





We will post updates and photos to show you how your gift is being used for God's glory.





Thank you for praying and for partnering with City of God Church!

God bless you.





Shepherd Tsabedze

City of God Church

Mbabane, Eswatini