Monthly Goal:

 USD $2,200

Total Raised:

 USD $2,595

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Brenton Correll

Campaign funds will be received by Brenton Correll

SOULD Community Development

Our organization focuses on long-term community development in Kenya, East Africa. Our focus with our partners includes ongoing ministry outreach needs like food distribution, medical, and school funds in Nairobi, Kijabe, Kisii, and Kakamega. Current projects are a vocational training center in Kakamega and a community water storage and dispense system in Kisii. Be a part of what we are doing today.

You can learn more at our website: www.souldafrica.org


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless you and may He move the hearts of more people to give.

Richter family
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for you all !! 🙏🏼🕊️🤍

NHinton
$ 200.00 USD
8 months ago

For Kijabe mudslide relief

Michael VanDerLinden
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Hayley Brown
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Hi Paul, loved the photos on WhatsApp. Keep sending them when you can. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus. God Bless you

Hayley Brown
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Hi Paul, loved the photos on WhatsApp. Keep sending them when you can. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus. God Bless you

Hayley Brown
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Hi Paul, loved the photos on WhatsApp. Keep sending them when you can. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus. God Bless you

Hayley Brown
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Hi Paul, loved the photos on WhatsApp. Keep sending them when you can. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus. God Bless you

Hayley Brown
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Hi Paul, loved the photos on WhatsApp. Keep sending them when you can. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus. God Bless you

Hayley Brown
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Hi Paul, loved the photos on WhatsApp. Keep sending them when you can. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus. God Bless you

Lloyd
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Hayley Brown
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Hi Paul, loved the photos on WhatsApp. Keep sending them when you can. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus. God Bless you

Crissy Christian
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Crissy Christian
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Crissy Christian
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Mike V
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

You two go - life’s an adventure!

Crissy Christian
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

