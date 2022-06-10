SOULD Community Development

Our organization focuses on long-term community development in Kenya, East Africa. Our focus with our partners includes ongoing ministry outreach needs like food distribution, medical, and school funds in Nairobi, Kijabe, Kisii, and Kakamega. Current projects are a vocational training center in Kakamega and a community water storage and dispense system in Kisii. Be a part of what we are doing today.

You can learn more at our website: www.souldafrica.org



