Soul spark (Inspiring Contemplative Prayer-Rosary)

Our prototype has been met with 100% approval from our small beta test group which includes our parish priest, moms, dads, grandparents, homeschoolers and their children. 100% approval from our children, too, on the final artwork approved. Trademark, patent, copyright, licensing -- oh my! It's been an adventure. God also led us to a wonderful Catholic master painter to fill some missing gaps. Close family we have shared the basic idea of the product with agreed that more can be done to assiduously create a product that infuses a love of Jesus, Our Blessed Mother Mary and Biblical stories (mysteries) that remind us who God is and who we are in Him. Our prototype is more than a product; it is meant to be a 'little way' (St. Therese of Lisieux) which allows us to come closer to Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary by prayerfully thinking and teaching what happened so many years ago for the good of each and every soul created in the image of God.





100% of our test group raised their hand in support of purchasing the product. With only 25 beta copies produced in print run #1, we are unable to sell any beta copies in order to continue sharing and testing the product. The unit cost with just a 25-print run is more than we would want ANY of our users to pay. Our goal, with our Blessed Mother's assistance, is to raise a second printing quantity of 5,000 units which will allow our future clients to affordably purchase a product that will help spark in their youngsters' souls a desire to be more attentive to Jesus, to their faith and the richness the Catholic Church brings each of us spiritually. Fostering a question-and-answer teaching time, in a fun filled way is what our products are supposed to do. Learning about Our Blessed Mother Mary, the Bible verses which correlate the mysteries and the virtues was our goal too. Twenty-two years ago, our homeschooling children gathered around our tired couch or much-loved living room floor to hear their daddy read a chapter from the Bible and teach them the Rosary, little by little. Smaller ones had a simple picture book or no book at all to help try and keep their attention. We learned after a few years it takes time and patience to help little ones focus a tiny bit at a time about how and why our faith is so astoundingly rich in ways to help each one of us alongn our faith journey.





We hope you'll help us fund in whatever way God may call you, at whatever dollar level. We have until July 9th to raise funds for the 2nd printing. Our wish is to help kickstart our little family business meant to help all! We plan to re-invest a certain level of funds from sales into a 3rd printing which will include a Spanish version too, if we can secure affordable separate, print runs in 2 languages. God had opened many doors to helping us get this far in product production.

The inspiration came from a time of personal prayer and meditation 4 years ago. Like the Holy Spirit often does, it reminds us of a good thought in order to keep 'chewing' on the idea in meditation.





In June I had the opportunity of packing one of the beta product copies into my suitcase on a business trip. I was able to use the mysteries of that day to help me pray and meditate on the pictures of the day before starting my work while on the road. I can say that it was one of my easiest times of keeping focused on the mysteries of the Rosary due to using the beautiful artwork created by the artists. Not a smally thing to say as this is year 30 of travelling occasionally for work. This product is not just for children. It can help us adults too!





God has also opened doors for a USA printer to support our workers here. This is important to us being a "USA Made" product.





God bless you and we appreciate prayers of your support for the project's success and our youths' souls!





In closing, I am reminded often of Our Blessed Mother's statement to Juan Diego (cartoon film about Our Lady of Guadalupe): "Where are you going my littlest son?" Juan was running to help his sick Uncle and ruminated in his mind why he couldn't keep his promise to visit Our Blessed Mother that second day. She chided, lovingly, "Don't you know I am your mother, who loves you...?" And so, she is -- even today! I truly believe she calls to us today, "Where ARE we going and in such a rush?" Can we not spend quite a bit more time learning to love her and Her Son and our faith, enriching our souls every day?