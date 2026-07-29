Soul Family Help Please

Soul Family- We are homeless & in immediate need!

We need help with shelter (hotel rooms), fuel & food for my family of 5 and my Cat, Luna. Please consider helping our immediate needs.

We are currently stuck in ELY, NV and need to make our way to Las Vegas, NV. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, sending so much unconditional love frequencies!





Cashapp: $AmberSnorek or $MichaelSnorek

Paypal: @AMSnorek

Venmo: Michael-Snorek

Chime: $Amber-Snorek





LEAD BY GLOW ❥🌈⃤☥♡✝

⚓️9871-52011-70131 3333•369





Follow our journey on Instagram: @mrschix.magix





SO MUCH LOVE,

Amber Marie