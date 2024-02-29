SOS for Sarah's CNO Case

Sarah Choujounian, has been a nurse since 2004 and is the co-founder of Canadian Frontline Nurses (CFLN). She first spoke out against the lockdowns in October of 2020 bringing awareness to the harms that all the health measures and mandates were causing, urging people to stop complying to these draconian measures.

She also founded “Nurses Against Lockdowns” which has since merged into CFLN.

Sarah was put under 5 investigations by the CNO (College of Nurses of Ontario) and is now going through a disciplinary hearing. There are 12 allegations against her which are derived from things she posted on social media and spoke about at rallies at the time. These posts are related to the harms of masks and the vaccines, along with things like the testing is not a diagnostic test and how there are alternative treatments that we were and still are being hidden from us.

The disciplinary hearing is being run by the Colleges' committee which is composed of licensed nurses and public members chosen by the government. This was initially supposed to be a 7 day case which includes our experts, Dr. Pelech and Dr. Byram Bridle, going against theirs; it has since been extended to at least 16 days. This hearing is open to the public through being live streamed on YouTube yet the CNO has been making it very difficult and at times impossible for the public to access.

This case is also critical to the future of nursing in Canada and will give precedent. Sarah is not going against the CNO for personal reasons as she no longer wants her license but she does believe that it is extremely important to hold them accountable for their actions and that justice be served. If we win the case, nurses across the country will know that they have the power to speak up for what is best for their patients when the industry doesn’t have the public’s best interest at heart but if we lose, nurses will remain censored and unable to advocate for their patients which will be and already is detrimental to our community's well-being.

In order to keep this case going, Sarah needs 35,000$ by September 8th 2023 and then more to appeal. The case will only continue if Sarah gets the funding to keep it going. She is willing to stand in truth all the way to the Supreme Court if she needs to but will not be able to continue without your help. The fate of this court case being heard is now in your hands, this is a call to action for all her supporters, all nurses across the country and to all who care about the future of healthcare and Canada...the ball is in your court.

The next 3 court dates have been chosen and will be on September 15th, 22th and 25th of 2023 from 9:30am-5pm. The next dates after that are still to be announced. If anyone from the public wants to attend, they must email the college at HearingsAdministrationGroup@cnomail.org and ask for the links referencing Sarah Choujounian’s court case.